Board of Deputies to vote on motion declaring Green Party racist

The Board of Deputies will vote this Sunday on a motion to declare the Green Party racist after party members passed the controversial “Zionism is Racism” motion earlier this month.

The Greens’ motion was voted through on October 4 by 1,022 in favour to 813 against, making it official party policy, but has since received cross-party condemnation as well as the threat of legal action under the Equality Act.

Now, the Board will vote on whether the Green Party itself is racist, with the motion being proposed by deputy Max Royston and deputy Ashley Hirst.

Royston told the JC: “Ashley Hirst and I tabled this motion because the Board had to stop condemning and start naming. I’m glad it now goes to deputies with the Executive’s support.