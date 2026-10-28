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B’nai B’rith urges UK to class antizionism as ‘extremist ideology’

The group’s report also recommended a permanent ban on London’s annual al-Quds Day march, restrictions on protests near Jewish sites and the proscription of the Muslim Brotherhood under the Terrorism Act

October 28, 2026 16:44
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Dr Jeremy Havardi speaks at the launch of B'nai B'rith UK's report on antizionist antisemitism at Portcullis House on October 20, 2026 (B'nai B'rith UK)

By

Hayley Cregor

3 min read
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B’nai B’rith UK has urged the government to formally designate antizionism as an extremist ideology, impose a permanent ban on London’s annual al-Quds Day demonstration and introduce tougher measures to protect Jewish communities from antisemitism.

The proposals appear in a new report, Antizionism: The New Face of Anti-Jewish Extremism, written by Dr Jeremy Havardi and presented in parliament on October 20.

The launch at Portcullis House was co-chaired by Labour MP and chair of Labour Friends of Israel Mark Sewards and former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith.

The 108-page report set out 11 recommendations, arguing that antizionism has become a major vehicle for contemporary antisemitism, drawing on historical Nazi propaganda, Soviet antizionist ideology and Islamist extremism.

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Topics:

B'nai B'rith UK

Antizionism

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