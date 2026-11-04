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Behind the glory of my Oscar win, I was mired in a long battle against BBC antisemitism, says Lucie Kon

The acclaimed film producer reveals what she endured before the corporation finally handed her a £400,000 payout

November 4, 2026 11:30
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Lucie Kon was the producer for Panorama as well as Storyville during her tenure at the BBC (Image: Courtesy)

By

Jamie Shapiro

6 min read
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When Lucie Kon won an Oscar for her documentary Mr Nobody Against Putin earlier this year, it should have been the crowning glory of her career.

But hidden from the world behind the Hollywood celebrations, the brilliant film-maker was mired in the ordeal of a years-long battle with the BBC after she had alleged antisemitic harassment at the broadcaster.

In the weeks that followed, the joy of the Oscar for the distinguished producer behind the acclaimed Storyville documentary strand was displaced by bitter recriminations.

Ordinarily, the BBC would have proudly boasted to the world about the award and joined in the acclaim for Kon.

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BBC

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