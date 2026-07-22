Become a Member
UK

BBC Arabic lets author suggest Jews ‘aim to own the world’ without pushback

Corporation rejects complaint over presenter’s failure to challenge ‘unfounded and bigoted’ claims

July 22, 2026 19:07
Screenshot 2026-07-22 at 17.11.34.png
Tawfiq Okasha and Nesma Elsaied on BBC Arabic's Egypt MeanTime (YouTube)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

An author appearing as a guest on a BBC Arabic programme suggested that Jews aim to “own the world” without being challenged by the presenter.

A complaint over the incident was put to the Corporation but has been rejected.

The BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) concluded there was “no editorial basis” for a challenge to the comment on the Egypt MeanTime show by Tawfiq Okasha.

During the programme, broadcast in March, the former Egyptian MP recounted how in 2016 the Israeli ambassador had contacted him regarding his book God's State in Freemasonry and the Happy Millennium.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

BBC Arabic

Egypt

BBC

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper