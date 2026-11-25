Screenshots of the broadcast show the badge at several points during the piece.

The footage has since been circulated on social media.

The BBC's editorial guidelines require journalists working in news and current affairs to maintain impartiality

Fiona Sharpe, spokesperson for Labour Against Antisemitism, criticised the reporter's decision to wear the badge while working.

She said: “It is simply unacceptable for BBC journalists, whatever their status, to display overtly political messages on badges or clothing while they are working. The fact that in this case the journalist’s pro-Palestinian badge was picked up by a camera only emphasises the inappropriateness and partisan nature of his actions.

“The BBC has to get a grip of itself and address the huge decline in standards across its various news networks, while at the same time tackling the endemic antisemitic ideology we see displayed time and time again.”

The BBC said it had “reminded people about their responsibilities”.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The broadcast did not meet our editorial standards and is not available on iPlayer.

"The editorial guidelines are clear on our obligations for news and current affairs staff to maintain impartiality, and we have reminded people about their responsibilities.”

The programme is no longer on BBC iPlayer, although the BBC is understood to retain a recording of the broadcast.

Asad Ahmad attends the British Asian Trust Annual Dinner on June 09, 2026 in London (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) Getty Images

The corporation's response did not specify whether any further action would be taken in relation to Ahmad.

Oscar-winning documentary producerLucie Kon received a £400,000 payout when she left the BBC in April after allegedly being subjected to antisemitic remarks from colleagues.

[Missing Credit]

Join The JC on November 30 for a candid conversation with Lucie about her battle with the BBC.

You can buy tickets here