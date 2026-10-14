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Exclusive: Bath University cancels ‘one-sided’ lecture with Gaza college where Hamas weapons and tunnel were discovered

Lecturer informed politics students about the collaboration with Al-Azhar University on October 7

October 14, 2026 16:30
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University of Bath (Getty)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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The University of Bath has apologised after announcing, on October 7, a collaboration with a Gaza university where Israeli troops uncovered a cache of Hamas weapons and a tunnel shaft. 

Students from Al-Azhar University were set to join a Bath comparative politics class on Thursday, and students were told to “refrain from attempting to ‘balance’ the discussion” with their own views.

“They are the experts on the conflict in Palestine, while we are not,” the lecturer said about the Palestinian participants in an email about the class sent on the anniversary of the Hamas-lead attack. 

That lesson on Thursday has now been cancelled after the JC asked the university if a risk assessment had been conducted prior to the class given the Hamas weaponry discovered underneath Al-Azhar.

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Topics:

Bath

Campus

Universities

Gaza

Hamas

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