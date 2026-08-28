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Author who urged Palestinians to ‘kill the Jews’ appears on BBC Arabic

Broadcaster's report on impact of war on cultural life in Gaza also features second contributor who once called on God to ‘deal with the Jews’

August 28, 2026 13:08
BBC Arabic
Yousri Alghoul appearing on a BBC Arabic segment 'Thought, Culture and Books - the Silent Victims of the Gaza War' (Credit: BBC News Arabic)

By

Daniel Ben-David

3 min read
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A BBC Arabic report on the impact of Israel’s war against Hamas on cultural life in Gaza features an author who once posted on social media urging Palestinians to “kill the Jews”.

A second contributor to the same item had previously written a post calling on God to “deal with the Jews”.

The BBC have been informed of the duo’s antisemitic history but have refused to remove the item from online.

The Corporation’s stance appears to be at odds with the commitment by BBC executive Jonathan Munro to address concerns over contributors appearing on the Arabic service.

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Topics:

BBC Arabic

BBC

Gaza

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