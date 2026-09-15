Archbishop of Canterbury has meeting with Board of Deputies as she looks to rebuild bridges

Board of Deputies leaders have met the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, in an effort to repair interfaith relations following the Church of England’s decision to encourage members to engage with a Palestinian Christian document that accuses Israel of genocide.
Following a meeting that took place at Lambeth Palace last week, Dame Sarah signalled her wish to find “a new path towards relationship and understanding”.
The head of the Anglican Church had spoken in support of the resolution at its Synod in July to recommend engagement with the Palestinian Kairos II declaration, which refers to Israel’s Gaza campaign as a “genocidal war” and describes the Jewish state as a “colonial enterprise built on racism”.
In her statement after the meeting, Dame Sarah said “It was good to hear more about the concerns of many in the British Jewish community following the Synod in July. I expressed my desire that out of this difficult and painful time we find a new path towards deeper relationship and understanding, even where we disagree with each other.”
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