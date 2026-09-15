Archbishop of Canterbury has meeting with Board of Deputies as she looks to rebuild bridges

She also “made clear that the Church of England is committed to deepening its understanding of the situation in Israel and Palestine – listening to a broad range of perspectives, and working across faiths for justice, peace and security for all the peoples of those lands.

“I was grateful for the warm and constructive conversation about the challenges of recent months, the importance of Christian-Jewish relations, and the deep connection that the British Jewish community has with Israel.”

She said they had also spoken “about the ongoing pressures, threats and anxieties facing Jewish families and congregations across the country. I assured them of my ongoing prayers and support, and my commitment to fostering dialogue, friendship and partnership between Christians, Jews and Muslims.”

The Board said it had conveyed the Jewish community’s concerns over the Kairos declaration but called the meeting “constructive and positive”. It has criticised the declaration’s “flaws and distortions, including the erasure of Jewish identity”.

Board president Phil Rosenberg said: “At a time of heightened tension and division between communities, the importance of constructive dialogue between friends is all the more important.

“There are far too many – both at home and abroad – who would wish to harm the relationship between British Jews and the Church of England. In the face of such forces, we welcomed the opportunity for discussion with the Archbishop.”

The Board and the Jewish community, he said, “stand ready to work with the Church and others to deepen understanding of Jewish identity, as well as the impact of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on our communities, and to spread hope by becoming active peacemakers together.”