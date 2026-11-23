“When I was chairman of the FA, I was asked by the then-Prime Minister David Cameron to lead a report on discrimination in football. I got the whole of football involved: the FA, the Premier League, the Football League and the Professional Footballers' Association.

“We produced a report with 100 recommendations, which were by and large enacted. I think we've got to a better place, but there's a big but: antisemitism seems to have slipped through the cracks.

“You've now got this mix of anti-Zionist, anti-Israel and anti-Jewish sentiment. It's toxic, and it's manifesting itself in so many ways. We've seen it in international fixtures, in the treatment of Israeli supporters and in the abuse of Jewish players. It's completely unacceptable.”

But his concern extends well beyond the senior game.

“Our synagogues and other places have been well guarded recently. But every Sunday, thousands of Jewish children are out there playing football in a very unprotected environment,” he added.

“[One person I spoke to] who has dealt with junior football and Jewish football for many years said there was going to be a very serious incident at some stage. Something bad is going to happen. We've got young Jewish children who are really unprotected.”

He went on to say that antisemitism in youth football has recently “got a lot worse” and concluded on football as a whole: “When [it] comes to discrimination and antisemitism in sport, is it still a beautiful game? In my view, definitely not.”

David Bernstein and Equaliser Deputy Chief Executive Yaniv Kusevitzky on the panel at a JC event on November 19, 2026 (the JC) [Missing Credit]

The event also heard from Yaniv Kusevitsky, deputy chief executive of The Equaliser, an Israeli organisation which aims to bring people together through football and other sports.

It now operates in over 140 municipalities, has 625 teams and 650 coaches.

The aim, as the name suggests, is to give everybody in Israel, no matter their background, the same opportunities to flourish in sport and in life.

Bernstein, who is also the international president of The Equaliser, said: “Even in the terrible maelstrom following October 7, The Equaliser was functioning, and Arab, Jewish and Druze children were playing together.

“There's no organisation that better illustrates the positive qualities of football than The Equaliser. I've been involved in supporting it for ten years or so now, and I've been incredibly impressed by the commitment, passion and efficiency of The Equaliser.

“Is it still a beautiful game? In some ways, I think not. But in other ways, it certainly is. And The Equaliser most certainly is.”

Kusevitzky added: “In Israel, 99 per cent of children go to school. The problem, the gap, starts after school. The inequality starts when the school day ends. This is where The Equaliser comes in: giving children the opportunity to be part of a meaningful after-school framework, where they can develop, learn and become better people.”

“The children think they're going to be Messi or Ronaldo. They want to become footballers. But our coaches are not focused on making the best football players; they are focused on making better people. We use football as a way to teach children values, respect, discipline and how to work together.”

“Our programmes include boys and girls, children with special needs, secular and religious children, underprivileged communities and minorities. We have Druze, Bedouin, Arab, Muslim and Christian children [as well as Jewish]. Sport is the passion of everyone. This is why it's so effective, and why we have managed to build the trust of all these different communities.”

(L-R) Action Against Discrimination Chair Jonathan Metliss, JC CEO Jo Bucci, former FA Chair David Bernstein, and Equaliser Deputy Chief Executive Yaniv Kusevitzky at a JC event on November 19, 2026 (the JC) [Missing Credit]

Even during the Iran War at the beginning of the year, when most of Israeli society went into lockdown and large groups were not allowed to meet, The Equaliser kept running, either educating children and teenagers online or by arranging matches to take place inside shelters. Kusevitsky said it was just another lesson for the players, this one teaching them “resilience”.

He continued: “In order to build real relationships and trust between children from different communities, it's not simply a matter of putting 200 children on a pitch and letting them play and thinking everything will be okay. The key is a year-long process, with shared preparation, educational content, ongoing meetings and reflection. That's how you build genuine connections.”

“Today we're taking a leading role in three national missions: equality and equal opportunities, resilience, especially after October 7, and social cohesion. It's about bringing children from different communities together and building trust. We see this as particularly important for personal, community and regional resilience.

“Our shared values are much stronger than our divisions.”

Jonathan Metliss, the chairman of Action Against Discrimination, was also on the panel, telling the audience: “You've got Chelsea supporters, who are a lovely lot, chanting about Tottenham and yids at a game against Fulham... there is a level of nastiness in the game. How do you eradicate that? I think education has a very big role to play.”

Just like Bernstein, Metliss said that the problem isn’t only in professional football, but also in the grassroots game, citing figures from the Community Security Trust (|CST) which illustrated a significant number of antisemitic incidents that occurred last year in lower-level clubs.

“I go and watch one of my grandsons play every Sunday afternoon, and it can be a bit scary and there is quite an aggressive attitude,” he said.

“There's no Equaliser, as I see it, in the UK. That would help bring people together. I haven't seen any other initiatives of a similar nature.”