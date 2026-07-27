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‘I wish she could be here to meet them’: Amy Winehouse rehab centre saving lives ten years on from singer’s death

Amy’s Place has helped nearly 100 women on the road to overcoming their addictions

July 27, 2026 16:41
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Amy Winehouse (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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A rehab centre set up by the family of the late Amy Winehouse is celebrating ten years of helping women on the road to addiction recovery.

Amy’s Place, which is run by the Amy Winehouse Foundation in partnership with Clarion Housing Association, was launched in 2016 to as a clinic for female addicts.

Winehouse, who died from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 in 2011, attended rehab several times during her career, before addiction ultimately claimed her life.

The centre offers places to women for up to two years, and over the last decade, it has helped nearly 100 residents towards recovery.

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Amy Winehouse

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