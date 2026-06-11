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Insurance giant Allianz given green light to sue Palestine activists

The company has been allowed to pursue a civil claim for around £300,000 in damages alongside an ongoing criminal case

June 11, 2026 15:45
GettyImages-2186387558.jpg
The offices of Allianz in Warsaw, Poland (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read

A British court has allowed German insurance giant Allianz to pursue a civil lawsuit against six pro-Palestine activists accused of vandalising its offices in London and Guildford, Surrey.

The defendants, who conducted separate protests at the site in 2024 and 2025, are facing criminal damage charges after targeting the company as the then-insurer of Elbit Systems, an Israeli-based defence firm.

Known as the Allianz6, the activists occupied the office building and sprayed it with red paint, which the firm said caused £79,000 in damage.

In its filings to Central London County Court, Allianz requested permission to seek up to £300,000 in damages, £200,000 of which it claimed were incurred through “reputational damage and commercial embarrassment”.

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Topics:

Pro-Palestine protests

Court and Crime

Courts

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