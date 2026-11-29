One Jewish academic said they were “labelled a killer of brown children”, while an Israeli student “was thrown out of his accommodation by other students on the grounds he had served in the IDF”.

Another academic reported: “A PhD student I mentor said she no longer wished to be mentored by me because I held different views about October 7. She did not know my views, only that I am Jewish.

"She said that she expected everyone to overtly and publicly denounce Israel, and that if I was silent, she could not interact with me.”

In the most shocking account, a Jewish member of staff reported: “A colleague said, ‘It’s a shame the Nazis didn’t finish the job.’”

Shadow education secretary Laura Trott is among leading politicians now calling for a review into antisemitism in higher education following the report’s publication.

As well as individual testimonies, the ICPG paper documents a targeted campaign against Professor Michael Ben-Gad, who teaches at City St George’s, University of London, and whose lectures were disrupted by a group called “City Action for Palestine”.

He was smeared as a “terrorist” and a “war criminal” by activists because he had studied and worked in Israel and had completed compulsory national service in the IDF in the Eighties.

Another case study documented is the Oxford Action for Palestine (OA4P) encampment – which was supported by over 500 staff and 2,000 students and demanded an end to all institutional connections with Israeli universities – as contributing “significantly to the hostile environment reported by Israeli scholars”.

The paper also includes a detailed poll of Jewish academics in UK institutions. More than two thirds of the survey’s 106 participants hold senior posts at UK universities, with 38 per cent professors or chairs and a further 30 per cent senior lecturers or associate professors.

In total, 69 per cent of respondents said they had experienced antisemitism at work, and 42 per cent had experienced antisemitism directly from academic colleagues.

Nearly half – 45 per cent – said they were considering leaving their current post, or UK academia as a whole, because of antisemitism.

And around three in five (59 per cent) said the antisemitism they have experienced in the workplace has had a considerable or severe impact on their wellbeing.

The academics responding to the survey also said they do not feel supported by their institutions, with 64 per cent reporting that universities do not take complaints about antisemitism seriously.

In addition, 49 per cent said they believe that reporting antisemitism would harm their careers, and 39 per cent said that antisemitism has been sanctioned or tolerated by management.

More than four in five (83 per cent) said the University and College Union (UCU), the sector’s largest union, does not take antisemitism seriously.

“This is an extremely disturbing report [which] should shock ministers and university leaders into action,” said Baroness Nicky Morgan, former education secretary.

“It is horrifying that the perpetrators in almost half of the cases are colleagues,” she added.

“[The] time for warm words is over. The scourge of anti-Jewish racism on our campuses has gone on for too long.”

Commenting on the report, ICPG president Brad Blitz, said: “Jewish academics are telling us that antisemitism has become part of their working lives, and that too often it comes from the people they work alongside.”

The Professor of International Politics and Policy at University College London added: “When nearly half are thinking about leaving, UK higher education stands to lose teachers and researchers it cannot afford to lose.”

The war between Israel and Hamas following the October 7 massacre has provided the backdrop for the antisemitism crisis on UK campuses, according to the report’s survey.

More than three quarters (76 per cent) said antisemitism at universities has increased since October 7, and three in five (60 per cent) have seen antisemitic posters, banners, badges, stickers, or graffiti on campus.

Compounding the issue is the fact that many respondents say they have been silenced. More than a third (37 per cent) said they feel unable to address certain topics freely in their teaching, and 19 per cent reported being excluded from professional networks and collaborations.

Baroness Ruth Deech, former principal of St Anne’s College at the University of Oxford, said: “Universities, of all places, should be forums for free speech, civilised debate, and academic freedom.

“This [report] is a shocking indictment of the universities’ failure to allow their lecturers to do their jobs and ensure that students learn impartially and peacefully.

“If Jewish academics are silenced or leave, the loss to the universities and students would be incalculable.”

The report is urging the government to take swift and decisive action on the antisemitism crisis in UK universities, noting that little changed in the months following then PM Sir Keir Starmer’s promise of “zero tolerance for inaction” on campus antisemitism in May.

It makes 14 recommendations, which include an independent review of antisemitism in higher education to be commissioned by the government, all universities to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism, and the Office for Students to investigate and sanction universities that fail to tackle antisemitic harassment.

It also wants all universities to be required to publish how they respond to complaints of antisemitism and disciplinary processes by the start of the next academic year.

The shadow education secretary, Laura Trott said in a post on X: “This is deeply depressing [and] exactly why I’ve been calling on the government to do a review into antisemitism at our universities.

“This vile abuse should not have to be tolerated, we can and must do more to come down hard.”

To read the full ICPG report, click here.