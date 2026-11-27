“That number will grow a little bit after that, which is fabulous. If we publish ten books, some of them might never otherwise have seen the light of day.

“That's ten books out of the hundreds that we've already been offered.

“As for the fiction list, we're looking for really extraordinary literary fiction and debut fiction. We're particularly interested in translated fiction.

"As you can imagine, a lot of that is coming from Israel, where, as we've said, many of these problems predate October 7.

“But we also don't want to become a sort of shtetl community. That's really, really important to us.

“So, for example, we're encouraging Arab Israeli voices. We've had a lot of fantastic Iranian proposals come across our desks.

"We're definitely open to books about Jewish subjects and themes, or Israel and the Middle East, that may not be written by Jewish writers.”

High Line was set up in order to counter an environment that Blair said had become virtually “impossible” for Jewish and Israeli writers to have their voices heard post-October 7.

Antidote is set to publish a further four books in 2027, Simons suggested: “We're looking at geopolitics, social issues and great polemicists – perhaps a debut political commentator with something interesting to say, whether that's from the left, the right or somewhere in the middle. So, from my point of view, it's a really exciting opportunity.

“In terms of books I've acquired, I currently have, I think, four on my list. Two are due next summer.

“The first book to be officially announced is by Chris Guyver, a former political lobbyist. He's lifting the lid on the murky world of political lobbying, which is a lot of fun – very gossipy and very salacious.”

Speaking about why High Line was needed, Blair said that throughout his career he noticed that it was slightly harder for Jewish and Israeli writers to get a publishing deal, but after October 7, things worsened tenfold.

He recalled: “The spike in what I'm describing – the difficulty Jewish and Israeli writers faced in finding publishers willing to take them on – was dramatic.

“With the exception of one or two exceptionally brave and open-minded publishers, it was becoming almost impossible for these writers to find a home for their work.

“Becoming increasingly depressed and frustrated on a weekly, sometimes daily basis by having to tell authors that there was nothing wrong with what they wanted to say, their writing, or the strength of their point of view.

"But that it was simply because of who they were and what they perhaps believed in that I was unlikely to find a publisher for them – unless one of those two exceptional people agreed to take them on – I decided to do something about it.”