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Pro-Palestine activist who climbed Big Ben barefoot in 17-hour protest is spared jail

Daniel Day gets a suspended prison sentence after costing the taxpayer at least £92,000

July 27, 2026 19:41
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Daniel Day leaves Southwark Crown Court, south London, after being handed a suspended prison sentence. Monday July 27, 2026. (Ben Whitley/PA Wire)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read
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A pro-Palestine protester who caused serious disruption by climbing Big Ben barefoot and sitting on the London landmark for 17 hours has been spared jail.

Daniel Day, 30, triggered a major emergency services response and caused road closures around Westminster when he scaled the Elizabeth Tower – better known as Big Ben – on March 8 last year.

Southwark Crown Court heard Day cost the taxpayer at least £92,000 as he refused to come down and livestreamed his protest on Instagram while chanting “Free Palestine”.

On Monday, he was sentenced by Judge Tony Baumgartner, the Recorder of Westminster, to a 14-month prison sentence suspended for the next two years.

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Topics:

Pro-Palestine

Israel

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