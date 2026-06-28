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Young Greens push for party to state that backing a ‘right to resist occupation’ is not antisemitic

The proposal reportedly makes no distinction between peaceful and violent resistance

June 28, 2026 12:58
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Green Party leader Zack Polanski speaks during a rally on March 28, 2026 in London (Image: Getty)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read

Members of the youth wing of the Green Party have reportedly proposed guidance stating that supporting the "right to resist occupation" should not be treated as antisemitic.

The proposed guidance set to be debated and voted on at the Young Greens' annual summer conference in London on July 18 and 19 also argues that opposition to Zionism and support for boycotting Israeli goods should not be classed as antisemitic.

According to reports in the Telegraph, the guidance makes no distinction between peaceful and violent resistance.

A text circulated by the Young Greens explaining the proposals states: “A robust antisemitism framework must be both genuinely protective of Jewish members and genuinely protective of free political expression including Palestinian solidarity, criticism of Israeli state policy, and anti-Zionist political analysis.

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Topics:

Green Party

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