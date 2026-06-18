Green activist group accuses party of ‘prioritising’ antisemitism over other forms of racism

An activist group within the Green Party has accused its leadership of prioritising dealing with accusations of antisemitism over other forms of racism.

Despite high-profile examples of Green candidates sharing images one cabinet minister said “could have come from the Third Reich”, comparing Israel to Nazi Germany and saying that a terrorist attack on a synagogue was “revenge”, Global Majority Greens (GMG), which has connections to the Green Deputy Leader Mothin Ali, has alleged that the party has created a “hierarchy of racism”, with antisemitism being prioritised over other forms of discrimination.

According to The Spectator, GMG, a group that exists “to promote the contribution, experience, opportunities, rights, unity, perspective, culture and history of people from African, Caribbean, Asian, Latin American and others of Global Majority ethnic descent in England and Wales”, has created a report that is heavily critical of the party leadership, despite the fact that Ali, GMG’s treasurer, is also the deputy leader.

Their report accuses Zack Polanski’s party of “performing anti-racism”, without following through on his words.