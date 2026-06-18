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Green activist group accuses party of ‘prioritising’ antisemitism over other forms of racism

A report by ‘Global Majority Greens’, which is backed by the party’s deputy leader, accuses its leadership of creating a ‘hierarchy of racism’

June 18, 2026 16:25
Copy of GettyImages-2239132709.jpg
Mothin Ali, Deputy Leader of the Green Party, delivers his speech on the second day of the Green Party Conference on October 04, 2025 in Bournemouth (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

1 min read

An activist group within the Green Party has accused its leadership of prioritising dealing with accusations of antisemitism over other forms of racism.

Despite high-profile examples of Green candidates sharing images one cabinet minister said “could have come from the Third Reich”, comparing Israel to Nazi Germany and saying that a terrorist attack on a synagogue was “revenge”, Global Majority Greens (GMG), which has connections to the Green Deputy Leader Mothin Ali, has alleged that the party has created a “hierarchy of racism”, with antisemitism being prioritised over other forms of discrimination.

According to The Spectator, GMG, a group that exists “to promote the contribution, experience, opportunities, rights, unity, perspective, culture and history of people from African, Caribbean, Asian, Latin American and others of Global Majority ethnic descent in England and Wales”, has created a report that is heavily critical of the party leadership, despite the fact that Ali, GMG’s treasurer, is also the deputy leader.

Their report accuses Zack Polanski’s party of “performing anti-racism”, without following through on his words.

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Topics:

Green Party

Mothin Ali

Zack Polanski

Israel

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