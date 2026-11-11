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US states threaten economic backlash over UK West Bank sanctions

British companies could be barred from winning government contracts and see overseas investment dry up

November 11, 2026 14:06
BrennaBird.jpg
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird speaks at the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 16, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Thirteen US states have threatened to impose economic measures on British businesses in retaliation for the UK’s sanctions targeting Israeli settlements in the West Bank, accusing London of “aligning” itself “with Hamas and Hezbollah”.

In a letter to Britain's ambassador to Washington, Christian Turner, the states’ attorneys general, all of whom were elected as Republicans, demanded that the UK and the Netherlands abandon their restrictions on economic activity connected to the settlements.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband confirmed in September that the UK, along with several European nations and Canada, would ban the import of goods linked to settlements, while the Foreign Office also imposed direct sanctions on several individuals accused of involvement in settlement expansion and anti-Palestinian violence.

But this week’s letter, led by Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, warned that British companies could face serious financial consequences if the measures continued.

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Topics:

US Politics

USA

Sanctions

West Bank

Israel

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