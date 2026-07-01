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Government ‘in discussion’ on trade ban for goods from Israeli settlements

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer criticised proposed settlement expansions as ’a serious breach of international law’

July 1, 2026 15:24
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Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer in the House of Commons (ParliamentTV)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read

The government is “in discussion” over a trade ban on goods from Israeli West Bank settlements, a minister has confirmed.

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer said the UK was looking for “concrete steps” to counter settlement expansion, while “settler violence remains at record levels”.

He criticised the E1 project, which would see Israel build more than 3,000 homes in the Palestinian West Bank, which Falconer said would divide the area “in two” and “mark a serious breach of international law”.

Falconer told the Commons on Wednesday that the government was looking at introducing a trade ban.

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Topics:

West Bank

Settlers

Trade

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