The companies named include Har Hevron Development Company Ltd, Hemdat Shomron Ltd and SAG (Velvel) Construction and Development Ltd.

They also hit Tzav 9, an Israeli activist movement which has prevented humanitarian aid convoys from entering Gaza as recently as October.

The announcement comes days before the deadline for the first part of the tendering process for the E1 development, while the main tender, covering 2,167 settlement units, opens for bidding on December 1.

Miliband said: “Protecting the two-state solution is the North Star of this government’s approach.

“That is why my message on E1 is clear: do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution.

“And we will not stand by while those blocking desperately needed aid deepen the intolerable suffering of civilians in Gaza.

“The status quo in the West Bank and Gaza is unacceptable.

“We are committed to working productively with a new Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority to advance lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

In a video posted on X, he also said that “we said we would act, and we are”, as he warned firms considering working on the E1 project: “We will clamp down on you.

“The British people do not want businesses to be supporting the illegal occupation, and they desperately want to see aid enter Gaza.

“We will keep using the tools at our disposal to protect the two-state solution and defend international law.”

Miliband announced on September 8 that imports from settlements would be banned, with additional sanctions on individuals and firms providing services to settlers.

The Foreign Secretary said the government believed the occupation as a whole was unlawful, going beyond the previous position that only described the settlements themselves as illegal.

He said more settlements had been approved under the four years of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government than in the previous 20 years, and settler terrorism in the West Bank was “rampant”.

The reset in the UK’s approach under Prime Minister Andy Burnham triggered a backlash from President Trump’s White House and Israel.