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UK diplomats in Jerusalem to ‘end Palestinian Authority contacts’

The JC understands that this change is part of an agreement under which Britain will retain a reduced presence in Jerusalem, easing tensions between the two countries

October 8, 2026 15:53
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British consulate in Jerusalem (Image: Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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British diplomats in Jerusalem will no longer engage with the Palestinian Authority or provide consular services under an agreement between Israel and the UK, the JC understands.

The move is part of an agreement officially announced by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Wednesday morning, under which the UK will retain a reduced diplomatic presence in Jerusalem, in what is being seen as a step back from the brink after a sharp deterioration in relations between the two countries.

Israel had ordered the closure of the British Consulate in Jerusalem as part of a series of countermeasures in retaliation for UK sanctions on Israeli settlements. There had been rumours that Britain would respond by expelling Israeli diplomats from their country's embassy in London.

However, Miliband confirmed that the consulate, which predates the establishment of the State of Israel, would remain open under a new name, the UK Mission, Jerusalem, with fewer staff.

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Topics:

Ed Miliband

Gideon Saar

Israel

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