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Trial of man accused of burgling Luciana Berger’s home adjourned after court fails to book Kurdish interpreter

Sarbast Lokman allegedly stole items including a pair of sunglasses, a scented candle and a set of children’s clothes

June 18, 2026 15:31
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Baroness Luciana Berger speaks during the debate on the Assisted Dying Bill in the House of Lords on September 19, 2025 (PA)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read

The trial of a man accused of attempting to burgle the home of Labour peer Luciana Berger and stealing family possessions from a car has been adjourned after the court failed to book a Kurdish interpreter.

Sarbast Lokman, 34, faces burglary, theft, and attempted burglary charges after allegedly going to the politician’s London home twice in two days in April.

It is alleged he tried to get into the property by the back door on April 11 and, upon finding it locked, stole items which had been left in the back garden.

The following day, Lokman is alleged to have returned, managing to get into a car outside Berger’s home before stealing items valued at £350.

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Topics:

Luciana Berger

Court and Crime

Courts

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