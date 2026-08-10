Become a Member
Politics

Tories ‘must end arrangement’ giving Restore’s Rupert Lowe seat on top Commons committee

Conservative Party spokesperson defended the decision despite furore over offensive comments by Restore’s co-founder Charlie Downes

August 10, 2026 18:02
01KHNFVXR8Y0F8PGVN0D3RG541.jpg
Restore Britain MP Rupert Lowe (Image: Ben Whitley/PA Wire)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The Conservative Party is being urged to end the arrangement which gives Rupert Lowe one of their seats on Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee.

The call for the Tories to cut all ties with the Restore Britain leader comes in the light of recent offensive comments by his party’s co-founder.

Charlie Downes, who co-founded Restore Britain with Lowe, shared a social media post in which he implied that Reform leader Nigel Farage had been “bought” by Jews.

Now the Tories are facing calls to take away the seat on the influential committee they gave in 2025 to Lowe, saying at the time that he "shares our values on cutting waste".

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Rupert Lowe

Restore Britain

Parliament

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper