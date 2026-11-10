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Suspended jail term for man who abused ‘baby killer’ MPs over ‘Israeli genocide’

The court heard that Adrian Price made an ‘implied threat of violence’ against former Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper

November 10, 2026 17:19
Copy of Cooper.jpg
Then-Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper delivers a speech during the Global Partnership Conference on May 19, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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A man who targeted MPs with abusive messages calling them “baby killers” has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Adrian Price, 57, left voicemail messages and emails for Yvette Cooper, Sir James Cleverly and Peter Kyle, Wigan Magistrates’ Court heard.

He told the court: “I have spent hundreds and hundreds of hours protesting. It all got too much for my head. My bipolar.”

In voicemails to Cooper’s office, he left a message saying: “You dirty bitch. I’m going to get you. You baby-killing c***. You have got war criminal all over you.”

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Topics:

Court and Crime

Courts

Yvette Cooper

James Cleverly

Genocide

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