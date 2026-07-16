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Foreign Office slams Save The Children UK over ‘divisive, provocative and factually inaccurate’ Gaza post

The children's charity accused outgoing Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer of ‘complicity’ in the deaths of Gazan children and called for a full arms embargo on Israel

July 16, 2026 10:26
STC.jpg
Image from a social media post by Save The Children UK on July 15, 2026 (X/SaveTheChildrenUK)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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Save the Children UK has been accused of being “divisive, provocative, factually inaccurate” on social media by a Foreign Office minister.

Levelling the charge against the international charity, Baroness Chapman of Darlington said the country does not need “contributions that exacerbate divisions”.

Her comments came in response to Conservative peer Lord Polak, who accused the charity of employing “gimmicks” rather than focusing on its work to protect children.

Neither peer identified the social media posts they were criticising.

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Topics:

Save the Children

Gaza

Sir Keir Starmer

Charities

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