“I have heard, and he must have heard, the message from London's Jewish community that they don't feel safe.

"I want every Londoner, in all circumstances, to feel safe, and I will give particular attention to those communities, people in London, who don't feel safe.”

He went on to slam what he called mayor Khan’s failure to deal with the increased security threats to the capital’s Jews.

“I visited members of the Jewish community many, many times, both as home secretary and previously when I was on the on the London Assembly. And the situation has got worse.

“And the mayor should be duty bound to respond to that. And frankly, he hasn't. So I will make sure that Jews in London feel safe. I'll make sure that women walking home at night feel safe, that kids going to school and going out to play feel safe,” he said.

Jewish communal organisations, including the Jewish Leadership Council, have criticised Khan for a “dismissive and inadequate” approach to antisemitism on pro-Palestine marches.

The Tory candidate said policing and tackling crime would be a key priority for him as mayor and accused Khan of “delegating” responsibilities when it came to holding to the police to account.

Cleverly said that keeping communities safe was “the first duty as mayor” and lambasted Khan for delegating “every single power over police scrutiny that he is allowed to delegate to a deputy mayor that no one has heard of, and then seems surprised when crime has gone up and communities in London tell us that they don't feel safe”.

🚨Sir James Cleverly has been announced as the Conservative mayoral candidate for London. What will his approach be to rising antisemitism in the city?



At a press conference this week, The JC asked him just that. How would his approach be different to Sadiq Khan's? What changes… pic.twitter.com/1E4Qu4b4fX — The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) November 19, 2026

The former home and foreign secretary continued: “I will take direct control of the priority setting and financial management, and scrutiny of the Metropolitan Police, and so that all Londoners can feel safe.”

In an interview with the JC in October, Cleverly said that he had confronted the leadership of the Met Police for not being “good enough” in responding to the concerns of Jewish Londoners, especially in the immediate aftermath of October 7.

In his victory speech to activists and reporters, he further criticised Khan and Labour’s decade in charge of London.

“People are leaving London, or not choosing to come here in the first place. Businesses, job creators, families leaving London. And by the time of the election in 2028,

"Khan will have been there for 12 years, and those two things are related. The problems London faces are the symptoms. Khan is the cause.”

He also accused prime minister Andy Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, of being anti-London.

“London is shrinking in stature for the first time with Khan at City Hall and Burnham in Number 10. Because Burnham can't stand London, and Khan won't stand up for London.”

Commenting on Cleverly’s selection as Conservative candidate for London mayor, Labour party chair Bridged Phillipson accused him of having “a record of failure”, and warned he wanted to “inflict his disastrous CV on London.”

“He backed a no deal Brexit and Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-Budget, voted for cuts to policing and youth services, and opposed action to clean up London’s air.

She continued: “Londoners should never forgive and never forget the damage the Conservatives did to our capital. They deserve a better future, not a return to the same old Tory failure.”