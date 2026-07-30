Revealed: Birmingham Green cabinet member’s October 7 remarks

Some 1,200 men, women and children were murdered in the attack and hundreds more were taken hostage, although the full extent of the casualties was not known at that time.

Hawwash’s remarks in the Arabic-language interview have been independently translated by the JC.

Politicians and Jewish leaders have reacted to the comments, calling for him to be removed from office.

At one stage in the 49-minute segment on Almagharibia’s YouTube channel, he appeared to suggest that the Israeli hostages who been had captured could be used in negotiations.

He noted that Hamas had been able to get Israel to agree to the release of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in 2011 in exchange for Gilad Shalit, an Israeli soldier who had been taken hostage five years earlier.

At the time Hawwash was speaking, it was unclear how many Israeli civilians or soldiers had been captured by Hamas on October 7.

He said: “Now we hear – this hasn't been confirmed by the Israeli side – that there are more than 35 Israelis, mostly soldiers, and there's even talk of perhaps capturing at least one high-ranking officer.

“The first thing they can do is keep these people and negotiate on many issues. The matter isn't just about the [Palestinian] prisoners; it's about lifting the siege and other things they can strive for”, he told the broadcaster.”

In another part of the interview, he explains that Hamas’ actions have been regarded as a terrorist attack, informing the audience that the group is proscribed as such in Britain.

However, he appeared to object to the fact a similar label wasn’t applied to Israeli forces, and suggests the then government of Rishi Sunak should have raised objections to the actions of the IDF.

He said: “But where was this prime minister when the Palestinians were being killed? Where was he when Shireen Abu Akleh [an Al-Jazeera journalist who was killed with the IDF admitting it was a ‘high possibility that she was shot by mistake’] was killed last year?”

The British-Palestinian university lecturer then accused the British government of applying “double standards” to the conflict and said that the Palestinians had a right to use violence against Israel.

He said: “They use double standards, saying that Israel has the right to defend itself, but at the same time they don't recognise that Palestinians have rights and that they have the right to resist to obtain those rights.”

Querying why Hamas was condemned even while the UK government took issue with Israel over the West Bank, he said: “Even the British foreign secretary stated that what Hamas did was terrorism and condemned it, even though the Israeli government decided to prevent any British minister from visiting Area C [in the West Bank]. Imagine how they act.”

In another section of the interview, seeming to address the context in which the Hamas attack of October 7 took place, he said: "Palestinians were left, and Palestinian factions were left in a position saying, if the world has rejected everything that we strive for in a peaceful way, how, what do the expect us to do.

“We shall not surrender. They resort to, and they have a right according to international law, which includes within it the possibility to use weapon to carry this out."

Politicians and Jewish have reacted with grave concern over Hawwash’s remarks.

A spokesperson for the JLC told the JC: "These comments from a senior Green Party council cabinet member are sickening. He must be removed from his cabinet position immediately."

Concerns had already been raised about Hawwash’s suitability for office and there have been calls for the Liberal Democrats to ditch their coalition agreement with the Green Party in Birmingham.

Several members of the Jewish community in Birmingham had expressed unease about Hawwash’s appointment, a point raised by Alex Yip, the Conservative deputy leader on Birmingham council, in an open letter to Hawwash.

Commenting on the latest revelations, Yip told the JC: “I wrote to the cabinet member when previous comments were reported, whilst his response contained platitudes about condemning antisemitism alongside all forms of racism, these newly reported comments raise yet more serious questions as to how sincerely he believes that.

"Tellingly his reply did not confirm he agrees with the IHRA definition of antisemitism the council had previously adopted.”

The Birmingham Tory continued: “At a time when innocent civilians had just been massacred and hostages taken, the focus should have been on condemning terrorism unequivocally. Instead, these remarks appear to justify armed violence, and discuss the taking of hostages as a negotiating tool.

“As Birmingham City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Families, the public is entitled to know whether these comments accurately reflect his views today. If they do not, he should say so clearly and unambiguously.”

He went on to call on the Green Party’s leadership to “make clear whether these comments are compatible with serving as Deputy Leader of the Group and Cabinet Member for Children and Families.”

Hawwash told the JC: “I have repeatedly said that I condemn attacks on civilians by individuals, groups or states, and have no truck whatsoever with terrorism or any proscribed group. It is disappointing to see political opponents wilfully misconstrue my views.

“My commitment to all the children of Birmingham to treat them equally is unshakeable.

“When I see a child, I do not wonder what community they belong to but how the council can do everything it can to help them achieve their potential.

“To construe my Palestinian origin and interest in Middle Eastern affairs as support for terrorism or violence is itself deeply prejudiced and simply wrong.

“I spent my academic career working with staff and students from all over the world and you will not find one complaint about me from a student or a colleague about the way I interacted with or treated them.

“These attempts to defame me only strengthen my desire to do my best for the children, young people, and families of Birmingham.”