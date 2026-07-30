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Revealed: Birmingham Green cabinet member’s October 7 remarks

Kamal Hawwash was speaking on Algerian TV as Hamas’ assault on southern Israel was unfolding

July 30, 2026 08:15
Image 28-07-2026 at 15.39.jpeg
Kamel Hawwash speaking on Algerian TV on October 7, 2023 (Image: Almagharibia TV/ YouTube screenshot).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

4 min read
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A Green councillor in charge of children’s services in Birmingham gave an interview on October 7 in which he spoke about how Israeli hostages could be used in negotiations, the JC can reveal.

Kamal Hawwash serves in the council cabinet as part of a coalition between the Liberal Democrats, Green Party and independents controlling Britain’s second city.

The British-Palestinian academic is responsible for children, young people and families in Birmingham.

He gave an interview to Algerian broadcaster Almagharibia TV on October 7, 2023, as Hamas invaded Israel.

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Topics:

Birmingham

Green Party

Gaza

October 7

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