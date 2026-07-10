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One in four ‘progessive activist’ Green voters say Hamas support is acceptable

Report also finds one in five British Muslims say Holocaust is ‘invented or exaggerated’

July 10, 2026 16:27
Hamas.jpg
Hamas members at the site of the handing over of the bodies of four Israeli hostages in Khan Yunis in Gaza on February 20, 2025. (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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Nearly one in four Green voters classed as "Progressive Activists" believe it is acceptable to express support for Hamas, according to polling shared with the JC from a report co-authored by Britain’s first Counter-Extremism Commissioner.

The research conducted by pollsters More in Common found that 23 per cent of Green voters within the progressive values-based demographic said it was "sometimes" or "always" acceptable to support Hamas, while a further 35 per cent said they did not know.

The same level of support was recorded across the wider "Progressive Activist" segment – 23 per cent of the group said it was "sometimes" or "always" acceptable to support Hamas, while 32 per cent said they did not know.

Metropolitan Police officers face Palestinian activists during a "Hands off Rafah, End the genocide" rally in central London, on May 28, 2024 (Getty Images)Metropolitan Police officers face Palestinian activists during a "Hands off Rafah, End the genocide" rally in central London, on May 28, 2024 (Getty Images)AFP via Getty Images

Hamas, which carried out the October 7 massacre in southern Israel in which 1,200 people were murdered, and more than 240 were taken hostage, is a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK. Inviting support for the group is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years' imprisonment.

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Topics:

Green Party

Hamas

Polls

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