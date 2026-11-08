Observer slammed for ‘sympathetic interview’ with Palestine Action founder

The decision to give Ammori a prominent interview was severely criticised.

Labour MP David Taylor told the JC: "What are the Observer's Jewish readers meant to think about this sympathetic interview? And what about Sgt Kate Evans whose spine was fractured after she was attacked by Palestine Action activists?

He continued: “After they attacked and sabotaged RAF Brize Norton, the government was completely right to proscribe them and I hope the Supreme Court upholds the government's decision, and we see an end to this nonsense challenge. We also need to make sure any offshoots are prevented from doing the same”.

Just in case you were in any doubt as to where the husk of The Observer stands on the whole "smashing up our defence industry, crippling a Policewoman, and terrorising Jews" issue pic.twitter.com/sSv0Mu9Tqb — David Toube (@davidtoube) November 8, 2026

David Toube, general counsel at the Jewish Leadership Council, shared a post of the paper’s front cover with the caption: “Just in case you were in any doubt as to where the husk of The Observer stands on the whole ‘smashing up our defence industry, crippling a Policewoman, and terrorising Jews’ issue” on social media.

Sharing the interview on social media, Ammori appeared to defend her group’s actions.

On X, she said: "Direct action against Elbit [an Israeli-linked defence firm] is about saving lives, and the 4,000 people arrested for holding signs are not just showing their support for Palestine but are also defying the complete erosion of free speech.”

Last week, during the appeal against the group’s proscription as a terrorist organisation, lawyers representing Ammori refused to condemn a sledgehammer attack that broke Sgt Kate Evans’ back, which took place during a Palestine Action raid on an Elbit site in August 2024.

Raza Hussain KC was pressed by Lord Stephens of Creevyloughgare during proceedings: “In relation to the Bristol incident which involved a sledgehammer being slammed into the back of the police officer, was that condemned by Palestine Action?”

Husain responded: “It was not. That is sub judice.”

The judge pressed him, asking: “Is it presently condemned by Palestine Action?”

Husain initially replied that the case was “the subject of challenge” before repeatedly acknowledging that the attack “has not been” condemned.