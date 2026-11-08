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Observer slammed for ‘sympathetic interview’ with Palestine Action founder

Labour MP David Taylor said the government was ‘completely right’ to attempt proscribe the group

November 8, 2026 12:09
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A protester holds a Palestinian flag outside the Supreme Court on November 5, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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The Observer newspaper has been criticised for giving what has been described as a “sympathetic” interview to the founder of Palestine Action.

The paper’s front-page features a quote from Huda Ammori, in which she says it was “beyond our comprehension that Palestine Action could become a terrorist organisation”.

In the interview, the co-founder of the group, which has attacked Jewish communal organisations, businesses, attacked a police officer and which broke into RAF Brize Norton and caused damage to British military equipment, said she was surprised at the government’s move to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation in the aftermath of the break-in to Brize Norton.

She also says she is confident of winning an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, should her appeal against Palestine Action to the Supreme Court – which is ongoing – fail.

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Topics:

Palestine Action

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