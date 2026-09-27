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Netanyahu has damaged the country's global standing for years to come, Israeli opposition figure tells Labour conference

Fringe event also sees LFI honorary parliamentary chair Mark Sewards call for harsher punishment against MP who urged military action against Jewish state

September 27, 2026 19:33
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Yossi Mekelberg, Shai Agmon, Melanie Garson, Emilie Moatti and Mark Sewards at Labour Friends of Israel fringe event at the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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Benjamin Netanyahu has done such severe damage to Israel’s international standing that it will “take years to fix”, an Israeli opposition candidate has warned Labour’s conference.

Emilie Moattie, a former Labour Knesset member standing on Yair Golan’s Democrats list at the forthcoming election, accused the Israeli prime minister of exploiting voters’ security concerns to maintain his grip on power despite his own security failures.

“Our blood is Netanyahu’s road to power,” she told a Labour Friends of Israel (LFI) fringe event in Liverpool, referring to his failures on October 7. Moattie, who served in the Knesset between 2021 and 2022, said part of Netanyahu’s strategy was to portray the rest of the world as hostile to Israel, and that it was easier to “sell fear not hope”.

Her intervention came during a discussion on “the battle to oust Bibi”, chaired by LFI honorary parliamentary chair, Labour MP Mark Sewards, and with UCL academics Dr Melanie Garson and Dr Shai Agmon, alongside Chatham House’s Professor Yossi Mekelberg.

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Topics:

Labour Friends of Israel

Labour Party

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