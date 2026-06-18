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MPs back legislation to ban IRGC

New bill introduced after the government’s terror law watchdog said the Iranian paramilitary was not covered by existing counter-terror laws

June 18, 2026 10:29
Shabana.png
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood speaks in favour of the National Security (State Threats) Bill in the House of Commons on June 17, 2026 (ParliamentTV)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read

MPs have backed new legislation which paves the way for a ban on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the National Security (State Threats) Bill will be a “powerful tool to tackle hostile states and those who act on their behalf”.

It aims to make it easier for the UK to combat threats from state-linked organisations, by designating them as a national security risk.

People working for such groups and their proxies could face up to 14 years in jail, under the new powers.

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Topics:

IRGC

Counter-terrorism

Parliament

Shabana Mahmood

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