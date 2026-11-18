In announcing the new sanctions yesterday, the foreign secretary placed an emphasis on the E1 announcement being imminent.

We said we would act, and we are.



Today we’re sanctioning those blocking aid from entering Gaza, and companies supporting illegal settlement expansion in the West Bank.



We will not be bystanders in the destruction of the two-state solution. pic.twitter.com/bLixgaDDYZ — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) November 17, 2026

In a video posted to social media, Ed Miliband said: “Our warning to companies thinking part of settlement expansion, including the unconscionable E1 project, is clear. We will clamp down on you.”

The timing of the announcement has resulted in criticism towards the foreign secretary.

Greg Smith MP, the chair of Conservative Friends of Israel in the House of Commons, told the JC: "Ed Miliband’s decision to press ahead with sanctions against Israeli companies looks increasingly ill-judged, particularly given that Israel’s own Attorney General has frozen the E1 process pending the formation of a new government.

“The UK is choosing to escalate sanctions at an incredibly sensitive political moment in Israel, rather than allowing space for developments and dialogue.”

Israel’s foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar reacted angrily to Miliband’s announcement yesterday, describing it as a “hostile act”.

Israel views with the utmost gravity the additional sanctions announced today by the British Labour government.



This is a hostile act targeting private, law-abiding companies.



The Jewish people have the right to live in their historic homeland. The Jewish people’s historical… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) November 17, 2026

He promised to respond with countermeasures, adding: “The British Labour government’s hostility, bias and one-sided approach are particularly glaring given its failure to take any action against the Palestinian Authority, which continues to encourage terrorism through financial payments, promote incitement in its education system and engage in illegal construction in violation of signed agreements.”

Smith, who represents Mid Buckinghamshire, said he was concerned that Miliband’s announcement might “open the door to wider restrictions on UK-Israel trade, playing into the hands of the antisemitic BDS movement”.

“The government must explain clearly how it intends to protect legitimate commercial ties and ensure that its actions do not undermine the vital trading relationship between our two countries”, he went on.

The new sanctions target eight construction and property development firms involved in settlement expansion, limiting their access to finance and ability to support further building in the West Bank, the Foreign Office said.

They also hit Tzav 9, an Israeli activist movement which has prevented humanitarian aid convoys from entering Gaza as recently as October.

Foreign Office sources told the JC that while the pause on E1 was welcomed, it did not amount to a cancellation.

Yesterday, Miliband’s had described protecting the two-state solution as “the North Star of this Government’s approach” to Israel and the Palestinians.

He added: “That is why my message on E1 is clear: do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution. And we will not stand by while those blocking desperately needed aid deepen the intolerable suffering of civilians in Gaza.

“The status quo in the West Bank and Gaza is unacceptable. We are committed to working productively with a new Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority to advance lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”