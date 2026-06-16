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Immigration minister tells ‘man child’ Owen Jones to ‘get a real job’ in Polanski Palestine Action row

Mike Tapp claimed the Guardian columnist was ‘preaching student politics’ after Jones accused him of trying to have the Green leader arrested

June 16, 2026 11:07
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Journalist Owen Jones (R) leaving the Royal Courts of Justice on March 6, 2026 (PA)

By

Jacob Jaffa

3 min read

Immigration Minister Mike Tapp has labelled Owen Jones a “man child” and told him to “get a real job” amid an online spat over his challenge to Green leader Zack Polanski to disavow Palestine Action.

The Court of Appeals ruled in favour of the Home Office on Monday to uphold the proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist group, making the invitation of support for it a criminal offence.

Polanski took to X that afternoon to criticise the decision, writing: “This government’s branding of protest as 'terrorism' has seen grandparents arrested and dragged through the courts simply for holding up signs.

“It's deeply authoritarian when people are speaking out against a genocide and for a free Palestine.”

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Topics:

Owen Jones

Zack Polanski

Palestine Action

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