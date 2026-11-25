Additionally, the lawmakers expressed a concern that the impact of the measures could result in a wider scope of individuals, businesses and financial institutions potentially being adversely impacted.

“This presents particular difficulties for banks, businesses and charities operating in Israel. Israeli banks cannot simply refuse services to customers based on where they live, meaning ordinary lending and financial transactions may involve activities on both sides of the Green Line”, they went on.

The peers then raised alarm that the lack of an explicit safeguard for trade within the 1967 borders could result in a “de facto boycott of Israel”.

“Faced with criminal penalties of up to seven years' imprisonment, institutions may withdraw from legitimate commercial relationships rather than risk sanctions exposure”, adding that the recent decision by Birmingham City Council to rely on existing regulations in its recent divestment motion further illustrated their concerns,” they wrote.

They asked how the government intended to make sure the government’s assurances that measures would not target “Green Line Israel are given practical and legal effect”.

The peers’ seven-page letter also said that the uncertainty over the government’s decision would also have an impact, saying that while a “de minimis assessment had found the additional economic impact negligible”, this overlooked “the commercial consequences of uncertainty before any designation is made”.

“Banks and businesses may withdraw from lawful activities simply to avoid potential exposure, regardless of whether any designation has been made. The absence of clear safeguards therefore carries economic consequences in its own right.

“We ask the government to publish the de minimis assessment and undertake a fuller assessment of the direct and indirect consequences of the Regulations, including for banking, NHS medicine supplies and patient care, charities, Palestinian banks and workers, and lawful trade with Israel.”

The measures against Israel announced in September were met with anger in Jerusalem, and Israel’s foreign minister reacted with countermeasures including the closure of the UK consulate in Jerusalem, the expulsion of British presence at the International Gaza Support Centre in Kiryat Gat and the banning of 12 MPs.

Another concern raised by the group of peers was the narrow application of the new sanctions regime on Israel.

While the government cited previous designations concerning Georgia, Sri Lanka and Cambodia, the lawmakers said these “were made under the existing human rights framework and do not demonstrate how the new international humanitarian law powers will be used” and that, “to date, the only specific proposed application identified by the government concerns Israeli settlement activity.”

They suggested that, if the new powers are to have a global application, “comparable situations must be assessed against consistent legal and evidential standards”.

Therefore, the peers recommended an assessment be made of “Turkey's occupation of Northern Cyprus, where homes continue to be built and sold on land belonging to displaced Greek Cypriots, and where the UK has particular responsibilities as one of the three guarantor powers under the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee” as well as “China's treatment of the Uyghur population in Xinjiang”.