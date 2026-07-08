Lammy accuses Greens of promoting antizionist councillor who used ‘racist language’ against him

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has hit out at a Green party councillor who used “racist language” against him while filling in for Sir Keir Starmer, who is at a Nato summit in Turkey.
Green MP Ellie Chowns had asked Lammy a question about changing the electoral system – an idea Starmer’s likely successor, Andy Burnham, has supported publicly.
🚨 WATCH: Green MP Ellie Chowns asks David Lammy if he agrees it's time for proportional representation— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 8, 2026
Lammy: "During the local elections, a Green councillor described me as a coconut. Her party looked the other way... and rewarded the candidate with a council job" #PMQs pic.twitter.com/hFFzuGL6v8
Lammy responded that he was “very pleased that she raises the issue of votes and democracies”, but went on to attack Hau-Yu Tam, a Green councillor in Lewisham.
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