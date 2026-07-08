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Lammy accuses Greens of promoting antizionist councillor who used ‘racist language’ against him

The deputy prime minister criticised the conduct of Lewisham Green Hau-Yu Tam while filling in for Sir Keir Starmer, who is at a Nato summit

July 8, 2026 14:48
Image 08-07-2026 at 14.10.jpeg
David Lammy filling in for Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions (Image: Parliament TV).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

1 min read
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Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has hit out at a Green party councillor who used “racist language” against him while filling in for Sir Keir Starmer, who is at a Nato summit in Turkey.

Green MP Ellie Chowns had asked Lammy a question about changing the electoral system – an idea Starmer’s likely successor, Andy Burnham, has supported publicly.

Lammy responded that he was “very pleased that she raises the issue of votes and democracies”, but went on to attack Hau-Yu Tam, a Green councillor in Lewisham.

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Topics:

David Lammy

Prime Minister's Questions

Parliament

Green Party

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