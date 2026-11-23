But the Jewish Greens say they will not cooperate with the EHRC because of the watchdog’s position on single-sex spaces.

Titled “Non-cooperation with the EHRC”, the motion asserts that “Jewish Greens as an organisation will as far, as legally possible, refuse to cooperate with any investigation into the Green Party conducted by the EHRC”.

In August, the EHRC ruled on single-sex spaces, such as toilets and changing rooms, saying these should be organised on the basis of biological sex rather than gender.

That decision is why the Jewish Greens adopted the position at the annual general meeting on Sunday against cooperation with the watchdog.

The motion notes: “The EHRC has been one of the leading organisations advocating for ‘Bathroom bans’, restricting trans rights. Jewish Greens historic commitment to advocating for LGBT+ rights in the party, and large number of LGBT+ members.”

The decision comes as the watchdog wrote to the Green Party asking for more information about the “Zionism is racism” motion after dozens of Labour and Liberal Democrat MPs, along with Jewish campaigners, raised concerns about antisemitism.

The EHRC said in a letter to the party that “many Jewish people will be feeling vulnerable” following the October vote.

In its response, the party said it “will not discriminate against or exclude people for holding Zionist views” and was committed to tackling antisemitism.

The EHRC was the authority that investigated antisemitism in Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party after the Jewish Labour Movement and Campaign Against Antisemitism lodged complaints.

The commission published its report in 2020 that found Labour had an issue with anti-Jewish discrimination. Any similar investigation into the Greens would now have to go ahead without the cooperation of the party’s Jewish wing.

At Sunday’s AGM, the Jewish Greens also voted in a new committee and to end their longstanding constitutional commitment to neutrality on Israel and Palestine.

Members removed a clause stating that the group “will not offer a single position on topics such as Israel-Palestine or Zionism and will instead seek to provide a range of opinions”.

Under that clause, the Jewish Greens had taken no collective position on the “Zionism is racism” motion. The group is now free to endorse it should it chose to do so.

One Green familiar with the situation said they thought such a move was unlikely, explaining that the newly elected committee would face a significant backlash from the wider Jewish Green membership if it backed the motion.

Jewish Greens also voted to drop the group’s commitment to offering no “single position” on antisemitism.

The revised constitution replaces the pledge to “seek to provide a range of opinions” on antisemitism with the following wording: “Jewish Greens will strive to combat discrimination against Jewish people through education, casework and conflict resolution.”

In the group’s committee elections, historian and Yiddish teacher Annabel Gottfried Cohen was elected chair after she stood unopposed and secured 87 per cent of the vote.

She will replace founding Jewish Green member and outgoing chair, Vivien Lichtenstein, who had (in a personal capacity) been critical of the “Zionism is racism” motion and Zack Polanski’s leadership.

Gottfried Cohen has said she is supportive of the substance of the motion.

A former Jewish Greens communications officer, she told a radio programme after the October vote that she had “no issue” with the contentious motion.

“I have no issues with any of the content of the motion, it calls for the creation of a single democratic state for all people, including Jews, in the historic land of Palestine, which many people believe is the only just solution that will bring about a last peace,” Gottfried Cohen said on the show in a clip that she later shared on social media.

“There is nothing inhumane in the policy, it would be a single democratic state with equal rights for all,” she went on.

She said she had joined the Greens because it was “The only major political force that is trying to confront all of the overlapping crisis that we are humanity are facing, the climate crisis, the crisis of what I do believe has been a livestreamed genocide that has been allowed to go on for three years.”

Another motion passed at the Jewish Greens AGM expressed “solidarity with the Iranian people”.

It cited “The Israeli governments repeated and illegal attacks” on Iran and “repeated attacks on Iranians by the Iranian government including extra-judicial arrest and execution,” and pledged solidarity with “Iranians suffering from the dual threat of Israeli and state violence.”

This motion was a contrast to the Greens for Palestine motion on Iran, which had called for the de-proscription of the IRGC.