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Spades in the ground for Holocaust Memorial Centre before Burnham leaves Downing Street, pledges Ed Balls

‘This is a statement of intent,’ said the ITV presenter and co-chair of the UK Holocaust Memorial Foundation at the launch of a new exhibition on what Britain knew about the Shoah at the time

September 7, 2026 15:17
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Lord Pickles and Ed Balls at the launch of a Holocaust exhibition in parliament (the JC)

By

Jane Prinsley

4 min read
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Construction of the UK Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre in Westminster will begin during the Andy Burnham premiership, Ed Balls has told the JC.

The former Labour minister turned ITV presenter, who co-chairs the UK Holocaust Memorial Foundation with Tory peer Lord Pickles, made the pledge at the launch of an exhibition in Portcullis House showcasing plans for the new centre and exploring what Britain knew about the Holocaust during the Second World War.

A scale model at the exhibition shows how the memorial and learning centre will sit in Victoria Tower Gardens, in the “shadow of parliament”, as Balls described it.

He told the JC: “This is not the first time that a Holocaust memorial has taken a very long time.

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Topics:

Holocaust Memorial

Houses of Parliament

Westminster Holocaust Memorial

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