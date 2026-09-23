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Green Party solidarity message following Manchester terror arrests spoke of Jews ‘celebrating’ Yom Kippur

‘Hatred cannot win when we come together,’ said Green MP Hannah Spencer

September 23, 2026 12:52
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Hannah Spencer poses for a selfie with Green Party leader Zack Polanski after winning the Gorton and Denton Parliamentary by-election. (Image: Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

1 min read
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A Green Party press release commenting on the alleged foiled terror plot against the Jewish community in Manchester also referred to Jews “celebrating” Yom Kippur.

Two men in their 30s were arrested on Sunday in connection with a suspected terror plot against the Jewish community in Manchester.

The arrests were made hours before the beginning of Yom Kippur, almost a year on from the Heaton Park Synagogue terror attack.

Commenting on the developments, Green Party MP Hannah Spencer, who represents the Manchester constituency of Gorton and Denton, said she was “horrified to learn of a suspected terrorist plot targeting the Jewish community here in Greater Manchester just as Jewish people are celebrating Yom Kippur, which is all the more distressing”.

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Topics:

Green Party

Manchester

Heaton Park Synagogue

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