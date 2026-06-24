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‘Gaza activist lawyer’ newly elected on SNP ticket accused of faking Scottish accent

The MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry was on the executive committee of the Balfour Project, now the Britain-Palestine Project

June 24, 2026 14:24
Bird.jpg
Lara Bird taking her oath as she is sworn in as an MP on June 23, 2026 (ParliamentTV)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read

A new pro-Palestine Scottish National Party MP has been accused of faking her Scottish accent.

Reform UK’s leader in Scotland, Malcolm Offord, shared a clip of Lara Bird – elected last week following a by-election in the Scottish east coast constituency of Arbroath and Broughty Ferry – which he claimed showed she was pretending to be Scottish.

The clip, posted by the Britain Palestine Project charity, featured Bird speaking about the Israel-Palestine conflict in what appeared to be an English accent.

Some social media users claimed that Bird’s accent sounded more Scottish during her swearing-in ceremony, and circulated a clip of her speaking at the event.

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Topics:

SNP

Westminster

House of Commons

Palestine

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