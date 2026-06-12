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Former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell attends protest in support of convicted Palestine Action activists

The four defendants, who have been convicted of criminal damage, could be sentenced as terrorists

June 12, 2026 12:00
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John McDonnell presents a letter, alongside members of the Palestine Coalition, to New Scotland Yard on April 15, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read

Former Labour Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell MP attended the protest outside Woolwich Crown Court on Friday in support of four convicted Palestine Action activists, including 21-year-old Fatema Rajwani.

He told the Press Association: “(Fatema) has served her time [remanded in custody awaiting trial] and now she’s being sentenced again.

“The worry I’ve got is because the government has proscribed Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation – I voted against that – she will now be possibly sentenced on terrorist charges.

“I think that’s unjust. By introducing this terrorist element retrospectively, it’s completely unjust. And I think, actually, if a jury had heard that, I think they’d be free now.

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Topics:

Court and Crime

Courts

Palestine Action

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