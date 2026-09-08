Former MI6 chief: Labour’s sanctions amount to virtue signalling that could harm UK-Israel security relationship

A former head of MI6 has said the Burnham government’s sanctions against Israel amount to “virtue signalling” that could potentially harm Britain and Israel’s security services.
Asked about planned British measures aimed at targeting Israeli settlements, Sir Richard Dearlove, who headed the Secret Intelligence Service between 1999-2004, questioned whether the announcement was more to do with British domestic political concerns than diplomatic ones.
He accused the prime minister of “virtue signalling to people within the [Labour] party.
“What does this achieve? I don't see how these sanctions, which make a distinction between stuff which is manufactured in the West Bank [and goods made in Israel], can actually physically be implemented. So, it's a very strange thing to do.”
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