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Foreign Office minister accuses Israel of ‘shameful’ aid blockade amid Gaza flooding

Israel has insisted that it is facilitating the entry of supplies to the Strip and has only restricted materials that Hamas steals and uses to further its terrorist campaign

November 12, 2026 13:42
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Foreign Office minister Steven Doughty in the Commons on November 12, 2026 (ParliamentTV)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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A Foreign Office minister has accused Israel of a “shameful” blockade of aid into flood-hit Gaza and announced a £5 million boost to Unicef’s winter response.

Stephen Doughty said tents and timber – used as shelter for those displaced – are being prevented from entering the area amid “appalling” conditions.

Heavy rain and strong winds have made an “intolerable humanitarian situation even worse for Palestinian civilians”, he told the Commons.

Three children and their mother were killed when a sand embankment collapsed on their tents, Doughty said, as he told MPs the “reality on the ground is heartbreaking”.

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Topics:

Israel

Gaza

Aid

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