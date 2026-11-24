“I’ve said before that if Lowe were to get rid of those people, that would be a different kettle of fish”.

Farage’s comments came after Calvin Robinson, a preacher, right-wing TV personality and prominent supporter of Restore, called for Jews to be driven out of the US in a recent podcast appearance.

Robinson – a former GB News presenter who unsuccessfully sought to become a Church of England priest – posted on social media in June that he had joined the party and, earlier this month, spoke at an exclusive event for party donors.

Restore’s Cromwell Club requires a donation of at least £2,500 from supporters.

A screenshot of Calvin Robinson's (L) substack showing him with Rupert Lowe (R) and former GB News presenter Dan Wootton (2L) (Substack) [Missing Credit]

Robinson shared a photo of himself, Lowe and another former GB News presenter, Dan Wootton, on his Substack and said he “spoke on the importance of Christian values in a Christian country, the evils of Islam, and how we must stand up against white genocide”.

He claimed that Restore was “the only party willing to discuss the important topics which the liberal left has deemed too taboo for the public, whether they affect our lives or not; and they are the only party that is willing to bat away silly ad hominem attacks designed to shut down open debate, such as racist, xenophobic, islamophobic, transphobic, etc”.

Restore was asked whether Robinson’s comments about deporting Jews from America were compatible with party membership, but the JC did not receive a response.

Farage has previously hit out at another close ally of Lowe, Charlie Downes, who suggested that the MP for Clacton had been “bought” by Jews.

In August this year, he indicated that Downes’ departure from Restore would be a pre-condition of any reconciliation between him and Lowe.

He told a press conference: “I do think it’s fair to say that there are one or two people in the orbit of the upper echelons of that party who, if I sat down and talked to them, I think our members and our voters would be utterly shocked that I’d done it.

“We can talk to Rupert Lowe, that’s fine, but when you have co-founders etc putting out what I’ve called the ‘old theory’ that we probably haven’t heard in this country since 1936, and you have other adjacent, publicly-supporting people demanding that all Jews be removed from the country, just as an example.

“The condition I would put on it is that those people would have to be out of the inner circle.”

However, later on Monday, a former Reform UK parliamentary candidate called for an agreement between the two parties.

Matt Goodwin, who was defeated as the party’s candidate in the Gorton and Denton by-election, called for a “tactical electoral alliance” between Reform and Restore ahead of the next general election, adding: “We don’t have time for division on the right”.