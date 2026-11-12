Become a Member
Politics

Exclusive: UK embassy in Greece faces questions over omission of rabbi from Remembrance service

Priests and an imam attended ceremony at cemetery in Athens where Jews are among service personnel buried

November 12, 2026 14:53
HW2g0SzWwAADnfw.jpeg
Wreaths left at the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery at Phaleron near Athens (UK Embassy/X)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The British embassy in Greece is facing questions after its Remembrance service did not include a rabbi, despite the presence of Jews among service personnel buried at the cemetery.

Christian priests and an imam were in attendance at the ceremony at Phaleron near Athens on Sunday and recited prayers.

Israel’s ambassador to Greece, Pninat Yannay was also present and has condemned the omission of a representative of the Jewish faith.

She said: “There was no kadish or hashkava said for the Jewish soldiers who fell in service of the British Army.

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Greece

Remembrance Sunday

Israel

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper