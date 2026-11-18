Qayyum continued: “They spent a couple of hours debating this motion, trying to discredit the Green Party. Zionism is racism. The apartheid is real, the genocide is real, and the killing of innocent lives is racism.

“So, these Labour councillors voted Zionism is not racism. They did not think about the Deen. They did not think about the Iman. These Muslim councillors should be ashamed of themselves.”

Qayyum, who lost to Labour in May 2026, published a list of the councillors and how they voted, highlighting several with Muslim surnames.

He told residents: “Keep an eye out and look at which way your councillor voted.”

Last week, councillors in Leeds backed the motion by a margin of 81-11, with two abstentions, a rebuke to the Green Party’s decision to equate Zionism with racism.

Ali, during his speech, said it was “an understatement” to say Zionism is a racist ideology.

Fiyaz Mughal, the founder of Faith Matters and Muslims Against Antisemitism, condemned Qayyum’s video, and the singling out of Muslim councillors.

He told the JC: “Zionism means many things to British Jews. It also means a home for their Jewish identity and safety.

“I am pretty sick and tired of the way that it is weaponised by buffoons who have a problem with the policies of this Israeli government and possibly previously others, but who throw the word Zionist around which is insulting to many Jews.”

Mughal added: “Also, just because people are Muslim does not mean that they are sheep and have to vote against ‘Zionism’.”

Contacted for comment, the Green Party did not comment on Qayyum’s apparent suggestion that Muslims had a particular obligation to object to Zionism, but defended his right to express his views.

A party spokesperson told the JC: “Our Muslim members, like our membership as a whole, hold a range of views, and we’re proud of our democratic processes which allow members to debate policy issues. The Green Party treats all members equally and does not place different expectations on anyone because of their faith.”