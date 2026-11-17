It said: “Dual-use items necessary for humanitarian operations and early recovery must be granted entry before it is too late.”

Israel has restricted the entry of tent poles, saying Hamas exploit them for military purposes.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband speaks during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Citing recent floods, the ministers’ statement said 150,000 tents and other vital supplies were being held at the border while people in Gaza desperately needed shelter.

“This situation is entirely reversible – and there is still time to act before the winter fully sets in,” they said, urging Israel to “allow immediate, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza.”

The statement did not mention Hamas, and called on “all parties” to implement the Gaza peace plan and respect the ceasefire.

In the Commons last week, Tom Tugendhat also raised Hamas’s exploitation of aid, warning that “aid has been weaponised by the Hamas leadership that has been in control for more than 20 years.

“It has chosen to hurt, to murder, to destroy its own people for the political benefit of its masters in Tehran and its vile ideology.

“Now Britain has a choice, do we stand with those who see a different future?”

He urged Britain to work with Egypt and Jordan, saying: “We should be working with Egypt who control the southern boarder, and with Jordan who rightly observe the abuses we have seen far to often of settlers in the West Bank.”

Meanwhile Patel told the JC: “Hamas terrorists are blocking aid going to Palestinians in Gaza and are responsible for the suffering being experienced. They have refused to surrender their arms, inflict misery on civilians and continue to pose a threat to Israel’s security.”

She added: “The government would rather play politics to appeal to a domestic left-wing audience by issuing statements about Israel rather than working with partners to disarm Hamas and implement the peace plan.”

On Tuesday, Miliband announced sanctions against eight construction and property development firms supporting West Bank settlement expansion, and Tzav 9, an Israeli activist movement accused of obstructing aid deliveries.

The measures follow September’s announcement of a “reset” in the government’s approach to Israel. Ministers said they would disrupt the firms’ financing and ability to support further construction.

Miliband said: “Protecting the two-state solution is the North Star of this Government’s approach.

“That is why my message on E1 is clear: do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution. And we will not stand by while those blocking desperately needed aid deepen the intolerable suffering of civilians in Gaza.”

Tzav 9 has already been sanctioned by the EU and designated by the US.

Jewish organisation Yachad, which campaigns for a two-state solution, welcomed the government’s measures against West Bank building and backed its appeal over dual-use supplies.

“With Gazans entering another winter in tents, the UK is also right to target those making an intolerable situation worse,” it said.

But it added: “Hamas’s role in diverting aid must not go unchallenged either... We equally expect pressure on the caretaker government. As a new government takes shape, Netanyahu’s administration is still pushing E1, with tenders for over 1,000 units due from 19 November. The UK must act to prevent the annexation of the West Bank.”

But the Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre (BICOM) criticised the move, saying: "Sanctioning Israeli companies while Israel is defending itself against ongoing security threats is deeply misguided and does absolutely nothing to advance peace. It undermines a democratic ally, and weakens the very relationships needed to build stability.

It warned “Britain is undermining its own credibility as a diplomatic partner… If the UK continues down this path, it should not be surprised when Israel looks elsewhere for constructive diplomatic engagement and future peace negotiations."