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Dame Priti Patel accuses government of ‘lying’ to downplay scale of aid going into Gaza

Shadow foreign secretary accuses incoming PM Andy Burnham of failing ‘to speak with any humanity’ about Israeli suffering

July 20, 2026 11:25
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Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel in Golders Green after the Hatzola ambulance arson attack in March (Jonathan Brady/PA)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

6 min read
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Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel has accused the government of “lying to the country about the reality on the ground” over the scale of aid coming into Gaza.

In a wide-ranging exclusive interview with the JC, the former cabinet minister also branded incoming prime minister Andy Burnham a “disgrace” for his apology over Labour’s earlier handling of the conflict in the Middle East, and claimed UK foreign policy had “raised the white flag of surrender” to Britain’s enemies.

Speaking with refreshing frankness compared to many politicians, Patel tore into attempts to appease left-wing backbenchers and Muslim voters in a heightened focus on Israel, saying: “They know what it's looking like in some of their constituencies, and that's how insincere they are.

“The level of insincerity, rank hypocrisy, you know, they'll say whatever it takes.”

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Topics:

Priti Patel

Conservative Party

Sir Keir Starmer

Andy Burnham

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