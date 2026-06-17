Chicken Shop Dates, Sadiq Khan’s nightlife strategy and the joys of Menorah lighting

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After nearly four decades in local government, Paul Dimoldenberg reflects on his time in office in an exclusive interview with the JC

June 17, 2026 15:19
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Amelia and Paul Dimoldenberg at the Oliviver Awards (Photo: courtesy of Dimoldenberg)

By

Jane Prinsley

5 min read

Paul Dimoldenberg has had quite a year.

The 76-year-old Labour stalwart has just completed his final term as a Westminster councillor, bringing to a close 37 years of elected service in the capital.

And, in a fitting finale to a long municipal career, he spent the past year wearing the ceremonial robes, tricorn hat and heavy chains of office as Lord Mayor of Westminster.

For Dimoldenberg, who moved to London from Manchester in 1969 after schooling at King David Primary and Bury Grammar and set up a successful public relations company, the role opened up parts of the city he had never encountered.

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Topics:

Westminster

Local councils

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