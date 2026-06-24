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British Jews ‘living in fear’, Hendon MP tells PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer said he would ‘always fight for the security, safety, and freedom of British Jews’

June 24, 2026 15:26
Image 24-06-2026 at 15.02.jpeg
Labour MP for Hendon David Pinto-Duschinsky MP during prime minister's questions (Image: Parliament TV).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read

British Jews are “living in fear” amid a “daily drumbeat of abuse and intimidation”, MPs were told at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).

Hendon MP, David Pinto-Duschinsky, told the House he was proud that his seat was located “at the heart of the UK's largest Jewish community in the London Borough of Barnet”.

However, the Jewish Labour MP used the occasion, one of Sir Keir Starmer’s last PMQ sessions at the dispatch box, to highlight the intimidation faced by his Jewish constituents, saying that many are “living in fear”.

“In north west London in recent months we have seen Jewish charities firebombed, synagogues attacked, Jewish people stabbed in the street, and all that against the backdrop of a daily drumbeat of abuse and intimidation”, Pinto-Duschinsky told the Commons.

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Topics:

Prime Minister's Questions

Hendon

Antisemitism

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