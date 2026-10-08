Become a Member
Politics

Britain to have reduced diplomatic presence in Jerusalem following row with Israel

Israel’s foreign minister said it was ‘not possible to act against Israel without Israel taking appropriate measures in response’

October 8, 2026 10:35
GettyImages-2293673409.jpg
A photograph shows the British consulate in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on September 8, 2026. Israel on September 8, 2026, ordered the closure of Britain's consulate in Jerusalem as retaliation after London led Western sanctions over violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The UK will retain a reduced diplomatic presence in Jerusalem in what is being seen as a step back from the brink amid a deterioration in relations between the two countries.

Following the UK’s sanctions on settlements, Israel has introduced a series of countermeasures including the closure of the British Consulate in Jerusalem.

There had been rumours that, in a further escalation, Britain would seek to expel Israeli diplomats from the country’s embassy in London.

However, in a statement on Wednesday morning, foreign secretary Ed Miliband said that the British Consulate in Jerusalem – which has been in in the city since before the establishment of the state of Israel – would not be closing, but would be re-branded and have fewer staff.

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Ed Miliband

Gideon Saar

Jerusalem

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper