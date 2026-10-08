Become a Member
Politics

Antizionist antisemitism ‘institutionally embedded’ in public sector, new report warns

Labour Friends of Israel calls for independent reviewer of public sector antisemitism to hold institutions to account on Jew-hate

October 8, 2026 13:26
GettyImages-2299058155.jpg
A protester holds a sign that reads "You celebrate the death of the Jewish people" at a counter-protest by 'Stop the Hate' during a pro-Palestinian student march on October 07, 2026 in London, England (Photo by Leon Neal/2026 Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Antizionist antisemitism has become “institutionally embedded” across Britain’s public sector, a new report has warned.

Labour Friends of Israel is now calling on ministers to appoint an independent reviewer to investigate anti-Jewish hatred in public institutions.

The LFI policy briefing urges the government to recognise antizionist antisemitism as a “defined ideology” and introduce measures to tackle the exclusion and intimidation of Jews.

Published three years after the October 7 2023 massacre, and days after the Green Party voted in the “Zionism is racism” motion, LFI has warned that Jews are being “frozen out of everyday life”.

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Antisemitism

Labour Friends of Israel

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper